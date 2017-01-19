Italian civil protection authorities say 30 people are missing after an avalanche covered a mountain hotel in central Italy.

The authority says they were working to get rescue vehicles to the Hotel Rigopiano through roads covered in snow, joining initial rescue efforts overnight by alpine rescue squads.

Italian media say that the avalanche covered the three-story hotel in the central region of Abruzzo on Wednesday night.

The news agency ANSA quoted a rescuer as saying that there were fatalities, but details weren’t immediately available.