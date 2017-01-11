It is part of a broader shake-up of the country’s cultural heritage sector, which has seen several foreigners recruited to run museums and galleries in the last two years.

James Bradburne, a British curator, was appointed two years ago as head of the Pinacoteca di Brera, a leading public art gallery in Milan, which contains works by Raphael, Rubens, Titian, Tintoretto and Caravaggio. Mr Bradburne, who has joint British and Canadian citizenship, had previously worked as head of the Decorative Art Museum in Frankfurt and head of education at the Nemo Science Museum in Amsterdam.

Eike Schmidt, a German art historian, was appointed director of the Uffizi Galleries in Florence, home to Leonardo’s “Adoration of the Magi” and Titian’s “Venus of Urbino”. The recruitment drive was carried out via advertisements placed in international publications such as The Economist.

Giving new directors greater autonomy and more control over budgets had already reaped rewards, the culture minister said. “It’s a slow process, which is moving forward across the country at different speeds, but one that’s bringing results,” said Mr Franceschini. “Greater autonomy has brought many improvements, both in terms of the number of visitors and in the quality of services.”

The new director of the Colosseum will be expected to “add value to the world’s most important archaeological area,” he said.

Originally known as the Flavian Amphitheatre, the building of the Colosseum was begun by the emperor Vespasian around 72 AD.

It accommodated more than 60,000 people, who thrilled to the spectacle of gladiators doing battle with wild animals that popped up into the arena via trapdoors connected to elaborate wooden lifts powered by slave labour.

The Colosseum has recently undergone an extensive cleaning and restoration project paid for by Tod’s, an Italian shoe and accessory company.