“The fact that our children no longer get pork is completely unacceptable,” he told Bild.

“Meat belongs to a healthy, balanced diet in school meals.”

Growing cultural diversity should lead to more choice in schools, he said, not less. It is not the first time German politicians have tried to crack down on meat substitutes.

In October, members of Angela Merkel’s ruling Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party in Lower Saxony, which is a stronghold of meat production in Germany, called for a similar ban.

The proposals have reportedly enjoyed widespread support among voters, but received fierce opposition from Germany’s Vegetarian Federation.

“Clearly, the use of names that were traditionally designed for animal products should be used for vegetarian and vegan alternatives,” a spokesman said at the time.

Germans have a reputation for being meat-lovers, and the country boasts hundreds of varieties of sausage.

According to the Institute for the Study of Trade, Germany saw revenues of €454 million (£286m) for vegan and vegetarian products in 2015.

The demand for such products grew by 100 per cent from 2010-2015, the report said, while demand for meat products fell by almost ten per cent in the same time period.