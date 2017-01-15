NEW YORK, Jan. 15 (UPI) — Juliet Evancho said she supports her sister Jackie’s decision to sing at President-elect Donald Trump’s upcoming inauguration, but admits she herself will not be there.

“The way I look it at is Jackie is singing for our country and it’s an honor for her to be singing in front of so many people, so I feel like that’s really where I look at it and that’s where I am going to leave it right now,” Juliet said in an interview that aired on CBS Sunday Morning.

Asked if she will attend the high-profile event, Juliet replied, “I have prior engagements, so I will not be there.”

So, what does Jackie hope to give the people in the audience?

“I hope to just kind of make everyone forget about rivals and politics for a second and just think about America and the pretty song that I’m singing,” Jackie said. “I’m hoping that I can bring people together.”

The interview aired one day after Jennifer Holiday backed out of a planned performance at a pre-inauguration concert planned for Thursday, due to tremendous pressure from the LGBT community to cancel.

Jackie, 16, came in second place on America’s Got Talent when she was 10 years old. She has since released a string of hit albums and has the distinction of being the youngest performer to ever give a solo concert at New York’s Lincoln Center. Last summer, she sang “God Bless America” on the A Capital Fourth special on PBS.

Trump’s representatives announced last month that she would sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” at his swearing-in ceremony.