“There are clearly things the Iranian government want from the British government,” he said.

“Our family have been caught up as a bargaining chip in international politics, and that is a pretty tough place to be.”

Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a Thomson Reuters Foundation worker, was moved out of solitary confinement over Christmas and her condition has since improved.

“To go back a month or so ago she was suicidal and on hunger strike and very, very low and at her wits’ end,” Mr Ratcliffe said.

“I spoke to her on Christmas Day. She is still very sad and very low but there was more fight in her again.

“I think having been moved so she is with other women makes a big difference, having been alone and isolated all those months.”