The wondrous world of James Cameron’s”Avatar” will soon be a reality for visitors to Disney World.

The theme park has been building a Pandora-inspired attraction for the past three years and is set to open this summer. Disney released a sneak peek at the “Avatar” attraction, showing glimpses at a river ride through a bioluminescent forest and a simulator meant to feel like riding on the flying Banshee creatures.

“I don’t know if I can even express how it feels to see something that I imagined in 1995 suddenly made physically made real,” said Cameron.

