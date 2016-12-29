The wondrous world of James Cameron’s”Avatar” will soon be a reality for visitors to Disney World.

The theme park has been building a Pandora-inspired attraction for the past three years and is set to open this summer. Disney released a sneak peek at the “Avatar” attraction, showing glimpses at a river ride through a bioluminescent forest and a simulator meant to feel like riding on the flying Banshee creatures.

“I don’t know if I can even express how it feels to see something that I imagined in 1995 suddenly made physically made real,” said Cameron.

Everything in Pandora land is custom-designed, and the video previews the lifelike plant structures that glow and pulsate when touched. Joe Rohde, a senior VP with Disney Imagineering, said, “I was very skeptical that it was even physically possible to build the world of Pandora. This was a crazy thing to try to do.”

Cameron touted the two rides. “There’s something pretty amazing at the end of that river ride that you’ve never seen anything like in your life,” he raved. As for the Banshee simulatr, “You’re going to plunge, you’re going to dive, you’re going to see the world flying through it.”

It’ll be a refresher course for parkgoers before the release of “Avatar 2” in 2018, and three other sequels in following years.

