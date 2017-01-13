Late night host James Corden is swapping singing with celebrities on TV for acting alongside them on the big screen, with the comedian joining the glittery cast of “Ocean’s Eleven” spinoff flick “Ocean’s Eight.”

Deadline reports that Corden will take a detour from “The Late Late Show” and Carpool Karaoke to shoot a supporting role in “Eight,” which revolves around the titular group of female thieves. Here’s the character breakdown, according to the trade: “As the group plans and executes a heist in New York, Corden will play an insurance investigator who grows suspicious of them.”

That group includes a jaw-dropping list of Hollywood talent, featuring Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Rihanna, Anne Hathaway, Helena Bonham Carter, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, and Awkwafina. Matt Damon, who starred in the original “Ocean’s” flicks, will also have a small cameo.

Unlike last year’s “Ghostbusters” reboot featuring an all-female cast, “Ocean’s Eight” is purely a spinoff, occupying the same universe and adopting a similar tone and premise, but otherwise serving as a completely separate entity from the “Eleven” trilogy. It centers around the titular women trying to pull off a heist at the Met Gala, the glitzy annual fashion-centric event held in New York City. The film is shooting in NYC now.

“Ocean’s Eight” is due in theaters on June 8, 2018.

