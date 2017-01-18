Gotham alum James Frain is to play Sarek, the father of the iconic character Spock, on the new sci-fi series Star Trek: Discovery.

“First introduced in the original Star Trek, Sarek has made multiple appearances throughout the franchise over the last five decades,” a press release noted.

The role has been previously played by Mark Lenard, Jonathan Simpson and Ben Cross.

Created by Bryan Fuller and Alex Kurtzman for the streaming platform CBS All Access, the first, 13-episode season of Star Trek: Discovery is set to air later this year. Its ensemble includes Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones, Anthony Rapp and Michelle Yeoh.