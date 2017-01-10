LOS ANGELES, Jan. 10 (UPI) — Jamie Foxx says he’s doing just fine after allegedly being attacked at a restaurant over the weekend.

The 49-year-old singer and actor spoke out in an Instagram video Sunday after a man reportedly started a fight with him and his friends at Catch restaurant Saturday in Los Angeles.

“I just wanted to address what happened on Saturday, man. From my perspective all I was trying to do, man, was keep my eye on things, man. I was just trying to keep my eye on things,” Foxx explained before jokingly revealing a crossed eye.

“I’m just [expletive] with y’all. Everybody’s good. Listen, 2017, we don’t want no violence. We don’t want to get hurt and we don’t want nobody hurt. But if you want to see me whoop some [expletive], you know what you can do? Come check me Friday the 13th [in] Sleepless,” he said of his new film.

Sources told TMZ Foxx and his friends were on the patio at Catch when another patron came up and complained the group was too loud. The patron reportedly exchanged barbs with the group before he “lunged” at Foxx and pulled him “down onto a table.”

Witnesses said Foxx managed to get the patron in a “choke hold” and “[take] him down.” The star, his friends and the patron in question were all kicked out of the restaurant.

Foxx and rapper T.I. play corrupt Las Vegas cops in Sleepless, which is based on the Frederic Jardin film Sleepless Night. The movie is directed by Baran bo Odar and co-stars Michelle Monaghan, Dermot Mulroney and David Harbour.