There are 42 Jamie’s Italian outlets in the UK and 28 overseas.

It employs 3,100 in Britain, and Mr Blagden added: “These closures are in no way a reflection on the dedication and commitment of our staff and my first priority is to try and secure those affected alternative jobs within other Jamie’s Italian restaurants.

“Where this isn’t possible, we’ll be working with them to find alternative employment. Jamie’s Italian has become a much loved presence on the UK high street and we have our teams to thank for that. These closures represent less than 5% of total turnover and impact less than 5% of our team members.”

The group said it will now focus on the “core Jamie’s Italian estate” and on the expansion of the Barbecoa brand, which will see two new openings in 2017.

Internationally, the firm plans to launch another 22 Jamie’s Italian restaurants and develop its newly acquired Australian restaurants.