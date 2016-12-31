Dominique Evans, the coin’s designer, explained she placed the silhouette at the centre of the coin with stripes behind it to depict Regency wallpaper.

“I imagined the framed silhouette as if it were in one of the houses featured in Jane Austen’s books, on the wall of a corridor as guests pass by to attend a dance, perhaps in Pride and Prejudice, or on the wall in the home of Emma,” said Miss Evans, one of the Royal Mint’s team of graphic designers.

The Royal Mint described the novelist in its official statement as “a revolutionary romantic”, adding: “The Jane Austen 2017 £2 coin celebrates one of the best-loved authors in the world, 200 years after her death.”