LOS ANGELES, Jan. 3 (UPI) — Pop music superstar Janet Jackson gave birth to her first child, a son, on Tuesday.

The 50-year-old singer’s publicist confirmed the happy news to People magazine.

“Janet Jackson and husband Wissam Al Mana are thrilled to welcome their new son Eissa Al Mana into the world,” the representative said in a statement. “Janet had a stress-free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably.”

E! News said the Grammy Award-winner has avoided the spotlight in the months since she announced her pregnancy and canceled the remaining dates on her concert tour.

She has been married to Qatari billionaire and businessman Wissam Al Mana since 2012.