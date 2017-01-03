A year later, she returned to the subject, telling CNN: “I hope I’d be a good mother.”

She continued: “Everyone tells me, for the longest time they’ve told me: ‘Oh, you’d make a great mother.’

“And I’m like, ‘Why?’

“People would tell me: ‘You’re very nurturing. You’re very mothering and you take care of people all the time.’

“And yada, yada, yada. And so, I don’t know.”

Mr al Mana is the singer’s third husband.

She married dancer Rene Elizondo in 1991, divorcing him in 2000.

She was also married to R&B recording artist James DeBarge from 1984 until 1985.