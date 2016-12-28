Image copyright

AFP Image caption



Mr Abe and Mr Obama placed wreaths at the USS Arizona Memorial





Japanese PM Shinzo Abe has visited the US naval base at Pearl Harbor, where he offered “sincere and everlasting condolences” to the victims of Japan’s attack on the base 75 years ago.

“We must never repeat the horrors of war again, this is the solemn vow the people of Japan have taken,” he said.

Mr Abe was accompanied by US President Barack Obama, making the visit the first by the leaders of both countries.

Japan devastated much of the base in 1941, killing 2,300 US servicemen.

‘An alliance of hope’

Mr Abe paid tribute to the men who lost their lives at the naval base, many of whom remain entombed in the wreckage of the USS Arizona, sunk by the Japanese that day, and vowed reconciliation and peace.

He said: “To the souls of the US servicemen who lie aboard the USS Arizona, to the American people, and all people around the world, I pledge that unwavering vow.”

He went on to praise the US for its efforts to mend relations with Japan following the war between the two countries, which ended shortly after the US dropped two atomic bombs on Japan in August 1945.

And he called the renewed alliance between the countries an “alliance of hope”.

Image copyright

AFP Image caption



The visit was the first to the site by the leaders of both countries





Mr Obama also paid tribute to the dead, saying that he had laid a wreath on “waters that still weep”.

“That morning the ranks on those men’s shoulders reflected them less than the courage in their hearts,” he said.

He said he welcomed Mr Abe “in the spirit of friendship, in the manner Japan has always welcomed me”.

How Pearl Harbor changed Japanese-Americans

Mr Abe is the first Japanese leader to visit memorial on the site of the Arizona. He and Mr Obama laid wreaths at the site.

The two leaders prayed for the dead but, as expected, Mr Abe did not issue an apology for the attack.

Japan’s surprise attack on Pearl Harbor damaged all eight of the US battleships at the base and sunk four of them, propelling the US into World War Two.

Image copyright

Getty Images Image caption



Some 2,300 US servicemen died in the attack on Pearl Harbor





Nearly half of those killed were on the Arizona and the remains of most are still entombed in the wreckage.

All eight battleships at the base were damaged and four were sunk. But the key US aircraft carriers were at sea at the time.

Media caption Japanese PM Shinzo Abe at the National Memorial of the Pacific on Monday

On Monday, Mr Abe visited the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific and laid a wreath.

He stood for a moment of silence at the cemetery near central Honolulu, a memorial to those who died the the Pacific theatre of war.

He also held a summit meeting with Mr Obama in Hawaii, their last before Mr Obama steps down in January.

19 US Navy ships, including 8 battleships, were damaged or destroyed

328 US aircraft were damaged or destroyed in the attack, which lasted for one hour and 15 minutes Getty Images

Mr Abe’s visit, three weeks after the 75th anniversary of the attack, follows a visit earlier this year to Hiroshima by Mr Obama.

He became the first serving US president to visit the Japanese city, where about 150,000 people are believed to have been killed in 1945 by a US atomic bomb.

Image copyright

AFP

The first Japanese leader to visit Pearl Harbor was Shigeru Yoshida who in 1951 stopped over in Hawaii both on the way to and from the signing of the peace treaty with the US in San Francisco.

His visit on the way home included a meeting with the commander of the US Pacific fleet, Admiral Arthur Radford. The office where the two men met offered a direct view of the site of the Japanese attack.

“I could almost see the wreck of Arizona” out of the window, Mr Radford later wrote in his memoir, referring to a battleship that sank in the attack.

He recalled the meeting as having been initially rather awkward until his dog walked over to the Japanese visitor to be patted, breaking the ice between the two former enemies.