Japan’s finance minister responded to the criticism of one of the country’s largest exporters. “Toyota is responsible for large employment at US plants such as in Kentucky. It’s questionable whether the new US President has a grasp of how many vehicles Toyota builds in the US,” said Taro Aso, according to the Financial Times.

Toyota’s shares dropped 3pc in Tokyo trading after Mr Trump’s comments. The firm said the new Mexican plant was announced in April 2015 and would not result in American job losses.

“With more than $21.9bn direct investment in the US, 10 manufacturing facilities, 1,500 dealerships and 136,000 employees, Toyota looks forward to collaborating with the Trump administration to serve in the best interests of consumers and the automotive industry,” the company said.

Toyota said US factories received $2 out of every $3 it spent on North America over the past 20 years. “We’re always considering ways to increase production in the United States, regardless of the political situation,” Toyota president Akio Toyoda told reporters on Thursday.

Mr Trump has turned his ire on several car companies in recent weeks for their plans to expand outside the United States.

He said on the campaign trail that he intended to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement between the United States, Canada and Mexico, and has vowed to impose a 35pc tariff on cars exported to the United States from Mexico.

Ford announced this week that it would scrap plans to build a new $1.6bn factory in Mexico, although it denied that repeated criticism from the president elect had influenced the decision.

In response to Mr Trump’s regular pronouncements on businesses, and his singular ability to move share prices, the makers of the app Trigger have added a new feature that alerts investors when the president elect tweets about a company.