One sector which appears safe for now is academia; at the end of 2016 a team of researchers gave up making a robot which could pass the entrance exam for Tokyo University.

Noriko Arai, a professor at the National Institute of Informatics, told Kyodo news agency: “AI is not good at answering the type of questions that require an ability to grasp meanings across a broad spectrum”.

The spread of AI isn’t limited to Japan; the NHS is trialing artificial intelligence as an alternative to the 111 helpline, and bosses have said AI is the next frontier for online retail.

Prof Steven Hawking warned in October last year of the “disruption” AI could bring to our economy.

He said that the technology promised to bring great benefits, such as eradicating disease and poverty, but “will also bring dangers, like powerful autonomous weapons or new ways for the few to oppress the many”.

“It will bring great disruption to our economy, and in the future AI could develop a will of its own that is in conflict with ours,” he said.