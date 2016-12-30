Following a poor showing Thursday night, goalie Jaroslav Halak was waived by the New York Islanders Friday.

The team announced the move on its official Twitter account.

The 31-year-old veteran was in the midst of his third season with the Isles.

Halak has struggled this season to the tune of a 6-8-5 record, 3.23 goals-against average and .904 save percentage in 21 appearances.

He has been outperformed by Thomas Greiss and with a third goalie in Jean-Francois Berube also on the roster, Halak became expendable.

Halak‘s agent, Allan Walsh, was critical of the Islanders’ goaltending situation earlier in the season and their decision to utilize a rotation:

Hard to figure out NY Islanders using 3 goalie system for 2nd year. Biggest issue is goalies don’t get enough practice time to stay sharp. — Allan Walsh (@walsha) October 29, 2016

The Slovakia native was never able to find a groove despite a great showing for Team Europe in the World Cup during the offseason and a strong 2015-16 campaign that saw him go 18-13-4 with a 2.30 goals-against average and .919 save percentage.

Halak enjoyed previous stints with the Montreal Canadiens, St. Louis Blues and Washington Capitals, but the final straw for the Islanders came Thursday when he was pulled after allowing four goals on 24 shots to the surging Minnesota Wild.

Daniel Friedman of SI.com suggested Halak wasn’t given a fair shake during his time with the Islanders:

I hope Jaroslav Halak gets picked up and is treated by his new team with the type of respect the Islanders never gave him. — Daniel Friedman (@DanJFriedman) December 30, 2016

He is contracted through 2017-18 with a cap hit of $4.5 million should a team opt to claim him off waivers, per NHLNumbers.com, although he could clear and get released by the Isles.

Halak is a former All-Star and William M. Jennings Trophy winner who has thrived at times in the right situation.

With 30 games of NHL playoff experience to his credit, he is an attractive option for a goalie-needy team as a starter or as an insurance policy for a team with a starter already in place.

Regardless of whether he is claimed or released, Halak‘s resume is strong enough that he doesn’t figure to be without a team for long.

