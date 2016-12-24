Two years ago just 10pc of employees at Kingsway were JD Sports staff with the rest agency staff provided by Assist.

The company said that, following staff feedback, it has already put in place a target for 80pc of Kingsway staff to be core JD Sports staff by the end of 2017 and said that currently around 70pc of people at Kingsway were now on JD Sports employment contracts. There are around 1,200 people working at the Manchester warehouse.

JD Sports, which has been suspended from recruiting staff from job centres until allegations of poor working practices are resolved, has said that its independent review would “think about the future structure of employment at the site for the benefit of all the people employed at Kingsway”.

JD Sports spokesman added: “We have already committed to undertake a review of all our policies, their communication and implementation at the site. We have every confidence in the team and the policies in place at Kingsway.

“The board as a whole will then consider the recommendations of this report and will implement any further improvements which are deemed necessary. We therefore do not feel it is appropriate to engage further on these issues which have previously been addressed.”