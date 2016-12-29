And he cast doubt over the feasibility of a system in which people could only come to Britain if they had a job.

He told the newspaper: “Well then, that will work in reverse for British people going abroad, which would be difficult to implement and maybe is counter to the principles of the European market.”

Companies such as Airbus, Nissan and Hitachi need to be free to move skilled workers around Europe and would leave Britain if Brexit mean higher tariffs to access the single market, he warned.

Rather than set targets to bring immigration down he instead stressed the need to tackle undercutting in the workplace.

He said: “What we need to address is exploitation, undercutting and the way in which companies are trying to destroy industrial agreements by ignoring what they should be doing, which is paying people properly and not bringing people in to undercut.”