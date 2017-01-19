He told the Eastern Daily Press: “It is safe to say that I am deeply concerned at the direction that Theresa May and the Conservative Government is taking these negotiations, and the developments that are taking place.

“I am very mindful of what the majority of constituents in Norwich South voted for, which is to remain.

“I don’t think what is currently on the table, given the irreversibility of Article 50, means that signing Article 50 under these conditions is in the best interests of people in Norwich or the country.

“However, it is the job of the Opposition to see what we can get between now and March 31 in terms of assurances and guarantees and I think that will be critical to many people when they come to make their decision on this vote.”

It came as a group of between 20 to 30 senior Labour MPs vowed to wrestle control of the party’s response to Brexit away from Mr Corbyn in an attempt to protect the party from devastating electoral defeat.

One of the group said Labour’s front bench “have shown themselves incapable of forming a strong stance against the Prime Minister”.