The strikes, which will continue tomorrow and on Friday, have led to warnings from the AA that motorists can expect an increase in congestion and road rage as commuters drive to work. Train drivers from the Aslef union are on strike over claims that trains operated without conductors are unsafe.

However in a newsletter from March last year Aslef suggested that driver only operated trains can be acceptable if conductors are running late or fall sick.

In addition to the rail strikes an estimated 10,000 British Airways passengers also face disruption as cabin crew strike on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Heathrow is likely to be worst affected, with up to 48 flights grounded. A BA spokeswoman revealed that although all passengers have been offered an alternative flight “within hours” of their original booking, the airline will not compensate them for the inconvenience unless their new flight is significantly delayed.

It yesterday emerged that the union boss behind the London Underground strikes that brought chaos to the capital has called for the overthrow of the “rotten to the core” capitalist system.

John Leach, the RMT’s regional organiser for London, told the Today programme yesterday that the union’s strike was down to the closure of control rooms and a reduction in frontline staff.

But during his unsuccessful bid to succeed Bob Crow as the RMT’s general secretary, he said that his goal was “overturning” capitalism and replacing it with a socialist system in which “production is organised rationally to meet human need and protect our environment, rather than to make profits for the few”.