He added: “Whether that’s elderly people not receiving the care at home they deserve, putting huge strain on them and their family, or whether it’s the people waiting longer in A&E or on trolleys because our National Health Service and social care system is at breaking point, despite the best efforts of the wonderful and dedicated staff.

“Whether it’s the homeless families who are being priced out of a housing market that only works for the few.”

He said many Britons are struggling with the twin burdens of insecure housing and insecure work.

“Millions of people can’t plan their lives because, whether on temporary or zero-hours contracts, they don’t know what job or what hours they’ll have from day to day, week to week or month to month”, he said.

“For many, pay is so low that it doesn’t make ends meet.”

Mr Corbyn said Labour was “founded to stand up for people” and created institutions such as the NHS which improve the daily lives of millions of people.