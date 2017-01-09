She will say: “This is a historic opportunity to right a wrong, and give people deserving of compassion and support the attention and treatment they deserve.

“And for all of us to change the way we view mental illness so that striving to improve mental wellbeing is seen as just as natural, positive and good as striving to improve our physical wellbeing.”

She will use a speech in London to announce:

Secondary schools will be offered mental health first aid training;

New trials to strengthen links between schools and local NHS mental health staff;

A major review of children and adolescent mental health services, led by the Care Quality Commission.

The Prime Minister will set out the plans as part of her vision of a “shared society”, with an increased role for the state in addressing issues of social injustice.

The measures also include a green paper on support for children and young people and a further £15 million to provide alternatives to hospital visits, such as crisis cafes and community clinics.

There will also be an expansion of digital services and a review of the debt form system, which can see some cash-strapped people charged up to £300 by a GP to provide proof to creditors they have a mental illness.

Mrs May will say: “For too long mental illness has been something of a hidden injustice in our country, shrouded in a completely unacceptable stigma and dangerously disregarded as a secondary issue to physical health.