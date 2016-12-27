Brooklyn Nets guard Jeremy Lin left Monday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets with a strained left hamstring, the team announced on Twitter.

Lin, who’s in his first season with the Nets, is already facing another stint on the injury list. Just five games into the season, he suffered a left hamstring strain that held him out from Nov. 2 until Dec. 12.

Upon his return, he continued to be the face of the franchise alongside Brook Lopez, averaging 13.6 points, 6.0 assists and 1.3 steals per game entering Monday’s contest.



However, he’s been a rare bright spot on a team that has started the season 7-22.



Since bursting onto the national landscape as a member of the New York Knicks during the 2011-12 season, Lin has played for five different teams over the past six seasons, although his deal with the Nets is worth $38.3 million over the next three years, per Spotrac.

The injury troubles could raise the question of whether he was a worthy investment.

In Lin’s absence, Sean Kilpatrick will continue to provide relief in the backcourt as he looks to continue his impressive third season in the league.

With 15.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game this year, Kilpatrick has emerged as a viable option behind Lin.

Stats courtesy of Basketball-Reference.com.