But Mr O’Keeffe said there was a credibility issue with Mr Vine’s evidence because he claimed to have been afraid but had acted in a way that was “utterly inconsistent” with fear.

Wearing a black top under a pale pink coat, Pearson, a former assistant manager at a bookies, sat in the dock as the footage was repeatedly played.

Giving evidence, she said she initially hooted to show Mr Vine she expected him to move over when the road widened, and performed an emergency stop when he then halted, adding: “It was too quick, it kind of shocked me.”

She then tried to push his bike out of the way, but Mr Vine held his ground, she said.

She told the court: “I know what I said was wrong and I am open to apology, but I think we both did wrong.” Continuing, she said: “I could have hit him (with the car) and I don’t think he understood the danger of that, hence why I was so angry.”

Pearson of Vauxhall, south-west London, is charged with driving without reasonable consideration for other road users, and using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour. She has admitted to driving an unlicensed vehicle on the day in question.

The hearing was adjourned to January 26 when District Judge Timothy King will deliver a verdict at City of London Magistrates.