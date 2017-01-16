Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says he is not worried if veteran quarterback Tony Romo must relieve rookie sensation Dak Prescott in Sunday’s divisional playoff game against the Green Bay Packers.

The Cowboys, after all, feel they have the best backup quarterback in the league.

“Dak, you see a quarterback that plays to the strengths and to the best of our team,” Jones told NFL Network’s Michael Irvin in an interview that aired Sunday. “Should that not be there, then we have a backup quarterback that’s got a good chance to do some good things out there too.”

The 36-year-old Romo is fully recovered after suffering a compression fracture in his back in an Aug. 25 preseason game that opened the door for Prescott to become the starter this season.

Romo made a cameo appearance in the regular-season finale against the Philadelphia Eagles, throwing just four passes, completing three of them for 29 yards and a touchdown in his only series of the season. It was Romo’s first regular-season action since Thanksgiving 2015.

Jones described how he built the current team for Romo and talked about his desire for another Super Bowl title.

“In (2007), we let the Giants come in here and beat us with the same home-field advantage throughout that we have now,” Jones said on NFL Network. “We have not only looked at that tape 15 or 20 times, I don’t think I’ll ever forget it. Being that close to touching it and letting it get by you. If it’s going to hurt you that bad, then you better circumcise the mosquito in terms of your thinking to get ready to go again.

“The third Super Bowl that I had a chance to be involved in, I made a deal with the man upstairs and said, ‘If you’ll just do it for me, I’ll never ask again. This will be it, if you let me win this third Super Bowl, I won’t ask again.’ I’ve been trying to re-trade that deal for the last 20 years. And I’ve put a lot on the line. I’m going to shove almost every bit of it out there this time if he’ll make this deal with me and let me go one more time.”

Romo missed 12 games last season with a broken collarbone and then missed the beginning of this season after his preseason injury.

Prescott grabbed the starting job and it appears Romo’s days in Dallas could be numbered.

Prescott won 13 games as a starter while completing 67.8 percent of his passes for 3,667 yards and 23 touchdowns with four interceptions for a 104.9 passer rating.