He began working for Helping Hands two years ago, in a bid to supplement his income after the building market plummeted.

He has since done stints in Surrey, Worcestershire and Chelsea in London.

“It’s a bit daunting going into someone’s house when they’re a total stranger,” he said, speaking from his caravan just outside Benidorm.

Back-up comes in the form of a mobile phone and a supervisor at head office, many miles away.

“Sometimes it’s hard to get hold of them,” said Mr Young, whose most recent placement involved three weeks in the home of a dementia sufferer.

“More often than not you get an answerphone,” he said, with a call back some time later.

This winter, the gaps in Britain’s stretched social care services have seen some of the most extreme measures on record.

Every NHS hospital has been ordered to cease most planned operations for a month until mid-January, in a desperate attempt to empty hospital beds, many of which are filled with pensioners there for want of help at home.

Earlier this year regulators the Care Quality Commission warned of a “tipping point” in the sector, with too little care for those in need.

Dr Sarah Wollaston, chairman of the Commons health select committee is one who believes “we can’t go on like this.”

“We need to completely rethink the way we care for the vulnerable; we should be growing our own workforce, not relying on short-term stints from people flying in from overseas,” she said.

Major charities last night expressed alarm at the rapid growth of an industry which is costing the taxpayer heavily at a time when resources are under pressure.

Cuts to councils’ budgets mean the number of people in England receiving care paid for by the state has slumped by one quarter since 2009.

Gail Scott-Spicer, chief executive of Carers Trust, said the booming businesses reflected the “depth of the social care crisis in the UK”.

“It’s an expensive and temporary fix, which will still need to be resolved long after the workers have finished their two week stint, and when the pressure falls back on unpaid family members who are caring around the clock,” she said.

And many are fearful of the impact of Brexit.

Around 90,000 care workers in Britain are here from EU countries, and Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt is among those pressing Theresa Nay for assurances that those currently living here will be able to stay.

But back in Spain, a generation who came to the Mediterranean with hopes of an easy life in the sun, are thinking about their own old age.

David Johnston, 49, a former prison service worker who lives near Granada, signed up with Helping Hands just weeks ago for the promise of “extra cash”.

He moved to Spain 11 years ago, not long before the country fell into two deep recessions.

As he puts it: “I have a long time before my pension comes.”

The state we’re in

Britain’s elderly population is soaring.

There are one million more people over the age of 65 than five years ago, and the number of those aged 80 and over has risen by almost 10 per cent.

In many ways, it is a success story. Advances in modern medicine have seen continued increases in life expectancy in recent decades.

But not all of these extra years are healthy.

The demographic shift means an increasing number of extremely frail elderly people who are unable to carry out daily tasks unaided.

In 2010, the Coalition government promised to protect the NHS from cuts.

The Conservative administration has continued to ensure that the health service receives increases in funding, with an extra £8bn a year by 2020.

However, austerity measures hit councils badly.

It is they who run social services, and the budget for these has fallen by 11 per cent in five years, as the elderly population surged.

As winter sets in, many are now fearful of the fragile state of services for the elderly. Amid record levels of bed-blocking in hospitals – with thousands of beds filled by elderly people for want of care at home – the NHS has taken unprecedented measures to try to avert a crisis.

Hospital managers have been instructed to cease the vast majority of planned operations for a month, in a bid to bring down dangerously high levels of bed occupancy, and ensure care is there for those most in need.

Ahead of Christmas, orders were issued to send home far more elderly patients home, if they were medically fit.

But returning pensioners to their homes requires far more care to be available; from home-helps, to full-time live-in carers providing help with washing, dressing and feeding.

And since 2009, the number of people receiving such state-funded help has fallen by one quarter.

In recent months, Theresa May has been urged to tackle a “burning injustice” surrounding care for the elderly, amid warnings from care regulators that the sector was reaching a “tipping point”.

Earlier this month ministers announced plans to allow local authorities to raise council tax by up to six per cent over two years, specifically to raise funds fore care for the elderly.

While the hopes of extra cash were welcomed, many of those in the field are calling for far more fundamental reform to tackle a long-term crisis.

And today’s investigation reflects a still greater malaise at the heart of social care; a reluctance among today’s workers to take such jobs.

Social care sector roles now have turnover rates of more than 25 per cent a year, with more than 300,000 workers walking away from such work every year.

It is an ageing workforce too – one in five of those in the field are approaching retirement age.

The highest turnover rates of all are in the domiciliary care jobs which expats are now flying from Spain to fill, at vast expense.

And around 90,000 care workers – around one in 10 of all such staff – are here from other EU countries, leading to concerns from those including the Health Secretary about what would happen if Brexit cuts off that supply.