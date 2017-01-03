Jimmy Butler put together his best performance of the season as the Chicago Bulls earned a 118-111 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night.

Butler reached the 50-point mark for the second time in his career, but his scoring was only part of an incredible all-around effort that also included 12 rebounds and six assists:

Jimmy Butler Stats vs. Hornets 52 12 6 3 1 15-24 1-4 21-22 ESPN.com

According to Jeff Mangurten of WLS 890, the 27-year-old put himself in impressive company with his scoring performance:

Most points by a Bull at United Center: 55* – Michael Jordan (4/27/97)

53 – Michael Jordan (3/7/96)

52 – JIMMY BUTLER (1/2/17) *-Playoffs — Jeff Mangurten (@JeffGurt) January 3, 2017

Butler was dealing in the first half, scoring 20 points in what was a highly competitive 58-57 battle. The Bulls’ official Twitter account captured some of his best moments:

Jimmy Butler just dropped 20 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists in the first half alone. RT to send him to the 2017 All-Star game. #NBAVote pic.twitter.com/Lxkl6QJl26 — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 3, 2017

Chicago trailed by as many as eight points in the third quarter before battling back to an 85-82 deficit heading into the fourth.

After a back-and-forth battle leading into the final minutes, Butler eventually took over the game on both ends of the floor. J.A. Adande of ESPN noted the individual effort:

This play-by-play snippet only hints at how much Jimmy Butler owned this game pic.twitter.com/QRD6tKYzhm — J.A. Adande (@jadande) January 3, 2017

With less than a minute remaining, Butler nailed a clutch jumper to extend the Bulls’ lead to five, effectively putting the game out of reach for the Hornets, as the Bulls shared:

LET’S GOOOO!! JIMMY BUTLER. #NBAVote pic.twitter.com/M7YCrLTLBM — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 3, 2017

He added to his total with key free throws, putting him over the 50-point mark.

Per ESPN Stats & Info, Butler’s performance put him in elite company:

Jimmy Butler (@chicagobulls) is the 8th player this season with a 50-point game. pic.twitter.com/o11u74NSvG — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 3, 2017

Butler raised his season average from 24.6 points per game to 25.3 with the effort and continues to show why he is one of the best players in the NBA. After Butler earned a spot in the All-Star Game in each of the last two years, it would be a shock if he isn’t there again during his best individual season.

As for the Bulls, Monday’s win ended a two-game losing streak and put them at 17-18 on the season. Still in the playoff race, they will hope more wins are on the way as the year continues.