Mr Biden and Mr Trump clashed frequently during the presidential election campaign.

While campaigning for Hillary Clinton, Mr Biden said he wished he “could take [Mr Trump] behind the gym” in regard to the emergence of a lewd video in which the President-elect talked about sexually assaulting women.

“What he said he did and does is a textbook definition of sexual assault,” Mr Biden said.

“No, I wish we were in high school. I could take him behind the gym. That’s what I wish.”

Mr Trump immediately responded by calling Mr Biden “Mr Tough Guy” and saying he would enjoy such a confrontation.

“He wants to bring me to the back of the barn. Ohhhhhh,” Mr Trump said with mock fear. “Some things in life you can really love doing.”

“You know when he’s Mr Tough Guy? When he’s standing behind a microphone by himself,” Mr Trump said.

Mr Biden is hugely popular within the Democratic party and last month refused to rule out a run for the presidency, against Mr Trump, in 2020.

“I’m going run in 2020. What the hell,” he said on Monday evening, with a smile on his face.

When asked if he was joking, Mr Biden, 74, paused for several seconds and then said: “I’m not committing not to run. I’m not committing to anything.”