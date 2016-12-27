It was a holly, jolly Christmas in Jessica Simpson‘s home this holiday weekend.
As the fashion designer and actress celebrated the special day, her dad Joe Simpson was able to share a few family memories on social media.
As seen on Instagram, the fashion photographer gave fans a peek inside Jessica’s home that included huge trees and more than a few festive outfits.
“Hangin at Jessica’s for Christmas…. so thankful for my many blessings…. #christmas #christmastree #love,” he wrote on Instagram before showing off his holiday sweater from Tipsy Elves. “Got all dressed up for Christmas!! @jessicasimpson #christmas #christmastree #christmastime #love.”
So what did Jessica’s two kids get from Grandpa Joe? As it turns out, both Maxwell and Ace received special kid-friendly cameras so they could capture their own memories.
“Maxwell is ready to become a photographer like PaPaJoe,” Joe shared on Instagram while his granddaughter held a Hello Kitty camera. “And Ace is right there with her. The newest fashion photographers start young.”
This year’s Christmas celebration comes less than two months after news broke that Joe had been diagnosed with prostate cancer.
People confirmed that Jessica and Ashlee Simpson Ross‘ dad was initially diagnosed in September. The publication stated that Joe was feeling better after prostate surgery and is optimistic about his future.
Earlier in the year, E! News also caught up with Joe at his first art show debut in Los Angeles. As you could have guessed, he couldn’t help but gush over his talented daughters.
“[Ashlee and Jessica are] so professional. They’re so good and they know how to work a camera,” Joe shared with E! News’ Erin Lim. “They know their stuff.”
He added, “Their joy makes me happy. As a father, it’s not what your children do. It’s who your children are and are they happy? That’s the question you’ll always ask.”