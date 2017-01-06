“We were marching towards that time when, lo and behold, on a Thursday of a week before the Friday decision, Prime Minister David Cameron went to parliament… he sought a vote of approval for him to join in the action that we were going to engage in. And guess what? The parliament voted no. They shot him down.”

Parliament voted 285-272 against the strikes in August 2013.

Mr Obama’s decision to try to secure Congressional approval for strikes drastically slowed down what appeared to be a rapid march towards war.

While the White House was lobbying members of Congress to vote in favour, a deal was struck in which the Assad regime agreed to give up its chemical weapons. In the end the US did not launch any strikes.