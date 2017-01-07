WASHINGTON, Jan. 7 (UPI) — Dozens of Hollywood stars attended outgoing President Barack Obama’s farewell party at the White House Friday night.

Variety reported guests include the first couple’s friends and supporters George and Amal Clooney, Paul McCartney, Meryl Streep, Gloria Estefan, Magic Johnson, Anna Wintour, Bradley Cooper, Harvey Weinstein, Lorne Michaels, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, Steven Spielberg, George Lucas, Kelly Rowland, Tracee Ellis Ross, David Letterman, Gloria Estefan, Tyler Perry, Robert De Niro, Jon Hamm, Ken Burns, Stevie Wonder, Al Roker, Chris Rock and Lena Dunham.

ABC News said cellphones were banned from the star-studded event, but celebrities such as Nick Jonas and Jordin Sparks talked on social media about going to the gala.

“Straight off the plane to the White House…” Jonas captioned an Instagram photo of him looking dapper in a dark, grey suit with a black turtleneck.

“Getting to take my Dad to the White House…Priceless. Soooo excited! Cheers! drops mic,” Sparks posted on her Instagram account, along with a cute picture of her and her father smiling together.