The actors did not have a prenuptial agreement when they wed in February 2015 and their road to divorce has been particularly ugly—and the two don’t even have children together.

Last August, a judge extended the time frame of the restraining order. Meanwhile, Depp’s attorney tried to have Heard deposed but it is unclear if she ever took part in such proceedings.

Days after the restraining order was extended, TMZ posted a video of Depp shouting “motherf–ker” and kicking a kitchen cabinet while Heard asks, “Have you drunk the whole thing this morning?” while pointing to a wine bottle. It is unclear when it was recorded. Heard denied leaking the video.

The following week, the two reached a reported $7 million settlement outside of court.

“Our relationship was intensely passionate and at times volatile, but always bound by love,” the exes said in a joint statement at the time. “Neither party has made false accusations for financial gain. There was never any intent of physical or emotional harm. Amber wishes the best for Johnny in the future. Amber will be donating financial proceeds from the divorce to a charity.”

Depp then cut checks for some of the money to the ACLU and Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles in Heard’s name. A rep for the actress praised the move but said the actor must “honor the full amount by donating $14 million to charity, which, after accounting for his tax deduction, is equal to his $7 million payment obligation to Amber.” 

In December, a source told E! News Depp had agreed to give Heard the rest of the money, now $6.8 million, over the next 15 months.

Two weeks later, her team filed a Request for Order to impose the settlement and expedite the payment. Depp then filed a request for Heard to pay $100,000 of his legal fees and costs, accusing her of continuing “to needlessly litigate a case which has been settled, all while parading in front of the media in a desperate attempt to extend her fifteen minutes of fame.” The actress’ attorney called it a “laughable motion.”

“I am told that Johnny somehow claims I am the one who is delaying settlement rather than the other way around,” Heard said in a filing made last week. “Johnny has delayed the resolutions of this matter. I want my life back. I want to be divorced from Johnny now.”



