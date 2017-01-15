The boss of struggling newspaper publisher Johnston Press faces growing pressure, as an activist investor prepares to launch a campaign against the debt-saddled company’s management.

It is understood Crystal Amber, the fund led by Richard Bernstein, will meet with Camilla Rhodes, Johnston Press’s interim chairman, before the end of month. The fund plans to discuss with Ms Rhodes the possibility of finding a replacement for chief executive Ashley Highfield, as one of several options to revive the company’s fortunes.

Crystal Amber last week became Johnston Press’s biggest shareholder, boosting its stake in the publisher of The Yorkshire Post and i newspapers to 18.6pc. The raid gives it considerable sway over the future of the business.