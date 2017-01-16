Jose Mourinho‘s touchline confrontation with Jurgen Klopp during Sunday’s 1-1 draw between Manchester United and Liverpool was because the German believed the Special One was attempting to get Roberto Firmino sent off, according to the Portuguese boss.

Per the Guardian‘s Jamie Jackson, he said: “[Klopp] thought I was asking for his player to be sent off. I wasn’t. There was no problem at all. I think the game was correct.”

The managers clashed after Ander Herrera and Firmino had done so on the pitch, with both players receiving a yellow card for their troubles.

The Spaniard had pulled Firmino’s shirt as he sought to break through midfield in the 90th minute, and the Brazilian responded by pushing Herrera in the chest.



James Baylis – AMA/Getty Images



Klopp saw the incident differently, per Jackson: “He [Mourinho] wanted the minimum of a yellow card, I don’t know.”

He added: “In the end it was a yellow card for the guy who wanted to play football. It could have been even worse if someone wants to see it again and all that stuff. We [him and Mourinho] could not have the same opinion in this moment.”

While Mourinho and Klopp did not resume hostilities at the final whistle, their handshake wasn’t exactly cordial either, per Sky Football:

WATCH: Jose Mourinho slaps Jurgen Klopp’s hand. Who will be the happier manager. SS1 for reaction next. https://t.co/FSRw2YCIXw — Sky Football ⚽️ (@SkyFootball) January 15, 2017

Football writer Liam Canning believes Firmino overreacted to the foul by Herrera:

Shows how soft the Premier League has become. A simple shirt pull and Firmino throws a strop. Lucky it wasn’t Vidić or it’s another story. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) January 15, 2017

The Spaniard too was guilty of an overreaction, however—Firmino’s push to his chest resulted in the midfielder on the floor holding his face.

James Milner’s penalty gave the Reds the lead at half-time in what was a typically boisterous affair at Old Trafford, before Zlatan Ibrahimovic headed home in the 84th minute to ensure both teams enjoyed a share of the spoils.

The result leaves United sixth, 12 points behind league leaders Chelsea, while Liverpool are third after seeing Tottenham Hotspur leapfrog them into second.