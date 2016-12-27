Miami Heat forward Josh McRoberts is out indefinitely after he suffered a stress fracture in his left foot, the team announced Tuesday on Twitter.

According to the Miami Herald‘s Manny Navarro, the stress fracture is in the same foot he broke during Game 6 of the Heat’s 2016 playoff series against the Toronto Raptors.

McRoberts has provided the Heat with a lift when healthy, but as Navarro noted, he’s rarely been at full strength since signing to play in South Beach prior to the 2014-15 season.

Just 17 games into his first campaign in Miami, McRoberts was forced to undergo season-ending surgery for a torn meniscus in his right knee.

After recovering and rehabilitating, McRoberts missed more than a month’s worth of games during a stretch that spanned from mid-December to late January during the 2015-16 season because of soreness in that same knee before he broke his foot in the playoffs.

Now a season removed from tallying 3.6 points and 2.5 rebounds per contest in 42 total appearances, McRoberts is averaging 4.9 points and 3.4 rebounds in 17.3 minutes per game.

With McRoberts out for an extended period, Derrick Williams and James Johnson project to pick up the slack at power forward. Udonis Haslem and Luke Babbitt could also see a bump in playing time.