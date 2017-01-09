To fill the hours, he has signed up for a photography course with fellow retiree Judge Michael Roach, and plans to ski, fish and travel in his free time.

He described his successor, Judge Peter Blair QC, as suave, talented and athletic, and handed him the “Bursell Box” which each new Recorder inherits.

Judge Ford said: “He is to Bristol what Donald Trump is to Washington. He can’t wait to don the bright red gown.” Finally, at the end of the speech, he used a swearing fist to signify his last “out of office” reply.

The ceremony on Friday also celebrated the judge’s skill as a “formidable advocate”.

Barrister Richard Smith QC told the assembly: “We will miss you, Neil Ford. You have been an influential part of Bristol and the Western circuit for more than 40 years.”