Hundreds of other suspected Taliban fighters and Iraqi insurgents also stand to win significant damages if the action succeeds.

The MoD has argued that he was a dangerous bomb maker who posed a huge risk to British troops if he had been released.

But Leigh Day, the London law firm acting for Mohammed, won rulings in the High Court and the Court of Appeal that paved the way for a successful claim worth tens of thousands of pounds in damages.

The Supreme Court is expected to put “hurdles” in the way of Mohammed’s claim. It will not decide whether he should receive damages but set a framework for the lower courts to decide “the correct test for the courts to apply” in deciding his and other detention cases in Iraq and Afghanistan.