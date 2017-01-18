America has not requested extradition, but a source close to Mr Assange suggested it was impossible to second-guess how Donald Trump, who becomes president on Friday, would treat the case.

The source said: “I think the US security services want extradition if possible and are biding their time. Why bother, they must think, when Assange is effectively incarcerated at the expense of the Ecuadorians, but ultimately they want him.

“Since Donald Trump is very publicly at odds with his own security services, he could do anything. It is hard to fathom how he will deal with this issue.”

The US government launched a criminal investigation into Wikileaks as a result of the publication of information supplied by Manning, who was born Bradley Manning before changing sex while in prison.

Mr Assange has always maintained that if he travels to Sweden to defend himself against the rape allegation – which he denies – he will risk being extradited from there to the US to face trial over the Iraq war leaks.

Mr Pollack said: “For many months, I have asked the Department of Justice to clarify Mr Assange’s status. I hope it will soon. The Department of Justice should not pursue any charges against Mr Assange based on his publication of truthful information and should close its criminal investigation of him immediately.”

On Wednesday Mr Trump’s incoming press secretary, Sean Spicer, said the president-elect was “troubled” by the decision to grant clemency to Manning.

He refused to discuss the subject of Mr Assange’s promise to face extradition if Manning’s sentence was commuted.