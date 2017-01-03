Paris Saint-Germain have officially completed the signature of Wolfsburg winger Julian Draxler, who has signed a deal with the club until the summer of 2021.

The reigning Ligue 1 champions confirmed the acquisition via their official website on Tuesday. The Germany international has agreed a four-and-a-half-year contract at Parc des Princes:

Le Paris Saint-Germain est heureux d’annoncer la signature de Julian Draxler jusqu’en 2021 ! #WillkommenDraxler pic.twitter.com/CoDqjXqPdA — PSG Officiel (@PSG_inside) January 3, 2017

Draxler had been linked with the Wolfsburg exit since the Bundesliga outfit finished eighth in the German top flight last season and thus failed to qualify for any European competition.

ESPN FC correspondent Jonathan Johnson reported in December that a deal had been struck between Wolfsburg and PSG for the transfer of Draxler:

Agreement between PSG & Wolfsburg for Julian Draxler reportedly €35m plus a potential €10m extra in bonuses. https://t.co/ep6xb67JFr — Jonathan Johnson (@Jon_LeGossip) December 22, 2016

Wolfsburg have allowed their misfit to leave after a glum period with the club, and director of sport Klaus Allofs conceded to Sky Sports (h/t Press Association, via ESPN FC) in December that keeping Draxler last summer was the wrong choice:

All that has changed is our basic stance compared to the summer, when we said that we did not want to sell him. That has proven not to have been a good decision, you’ve got to accept that now. If we are to receive an offer then we will consider it and see whether we react to it. We are not putting him up for sale or sticking a price tag on him, though, just to make that very clear.

The 23-year-old has left Wolfsburg after just 18 months at the club, having moved from Schalke 04 in 2015 and going on to make a total of 45 appearances for the Wolves, scoring eight goals, per Transfermarkt.

Draxler’s move to Paris represents his first transfer away from his native Germany, and it will be interesting to see how the young forward fares in his bid to succeed under new boss Unai Emery.

The Sun‘s Jim Sheridan sourced German daily Kicker back in August and reported PSG were interested in a €74 million (£64 million) move for Draxler, who had already expressed his desire to leave the Volkswagen Arena:

I clearly told [previous manager] Dieter Hecking after the European Championship that I wanted to leave Wolfsburg. The coach knew for over three weeks. It really surprised me that for weeks they talked to the media about me. I expected that differently, for instance that someone would approach me and ask how I see it. Before they said something publicly, they should have also talked with me personally first.

The arrival of Draxler stands to be a particular plus for manager Emery, who has endured a tough start to his reign as PSG chief, with his team currently third in Ligue 1 and finishing second to Arsenal in their UEFA Champions League group.

That being said, the likes of Lucas Moura and Angel Di Maria are sure to provide stiff competition for a starting place, meaning the German whiz may be forced to prove his mettle before moving into the starting XI.