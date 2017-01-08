Fact: Julius Randle had 19 points, 11 assists and 14 rebounds in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 116-102 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night, his second triple-double of the season. He joins Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James, Draymond Green, Russell Westbrook and James Harden as the only players with multiple triple-doubles this season.