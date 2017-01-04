LOS ANGELES — Julius Randle recorded a triple-double and the Los Angeles Lakers ended a three-game skid with a 116-102 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night at Staples Center.

Randle earned his third career triple-double and second this season with 19 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists as the Lakers (13-25) won for only the third time in 18 games.

Nick Young led the Lakers with 20 points, with all his field goals (6 of 11) coming from long distance. D’Angelo Russell also made six 3-pointers and scored 18 points. The Lakers finished with a season-high 17 3-pointers on 33 attempts. They converted 16 in a loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Dec. 20.

Lakers guard Jordan Clarkson came off the bench to score 16 points and Lou Williams had 14. Center Timofey Mozgov also scored 14 points.

Memphis center Marc Gasol, who was a game-time decision with a left ankle sprain, collected 22 points, seven assists and six rebounds. Point guard Mike Conley contributed 21 points, Vince Carter added 12 and Zach Randolph had 11 points and nine rebounds for the Grizzlies (22-15).

Los Angeles blew the game open in the third quarter, padding a nine-point halftime lead into a double-digit affair. The Lakers, who held a 34-29 advantage on points in the third, extended its lead to as much as 17 before taking a 91-77 edge heading into the final quarter.

The Lakers rode their 3-point shooting to grab a 57-48 lead at the break. They connected on 11 of 19 from beyond the arc, eight of those occurring in the second quarter, to 6 of 15 for the Grizzlies in the first half. Memphis managed 10 of 31 on 3-pointers for the game.

Young and Russell hit five 3-pointers apiece, with each scoring 15 points by intermission.

Los Angeles had 34 assists to 18 for Memphis. For the Lakers, the total was two shy of their season high.

The win allowed Los Angeles to avenge a 103-100 setback at Memphis on Dec. 3.

NOTES: SG Nick Young’s 36 3-pointers over the previous eight games were the most ever by a Laker. Young broke Nick Van Exel’s mark of 33 treys in the same number of games in January 1995. Van Exel is an assistant coach with Memphis. … Grizzlies C Marc Gasol has made 49 of 120 attempts from 3-point range in 35 games after hitting only 12 in his first eight NBA seasons. … The clubs face off again April 2 at Staples Center. … The Grizzlies play the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday at Staples. … The Lakers visit the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday.