Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said he was right to make wholesale changes for the team’s 0-0 draw with Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup on Sunday.

The youngest team in Reds history were frustrated by the fourth-tier side at Anfield, meaning the two will have to meet again at Home Park to determine who progresses into the next round.

Despite the stalemate, Klopp has defended his decision to include so many youngsters in the side.

“I don’t think the lineup was a mistake,” Klopp said, per BBC Sport. The German also added that he’s quite excited about a second game against the League Two team.

“Yippee,” he cheered when asked about the midweek jaunt to Devon. “I don’t know if at home they can play the same defensive style. We are looking forward to it.”



PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images



While there won’t be too many concerns about the Reds being eliminated by Argyle in the second clash between the two sides, the match adds further congestion to a packed January schedule for Liverpool.

On Wednesday they will face Southampton in the first of two legs in the EFL Cup semi-final, while they also have crucial matches to play against Manchester United and Chelsea in the Premier League this month. Needless to say, after a hectic festive period, the team could have done with the week off.

Sports journalist Jason Gibbins believes that the Liverpool manager has done well not to escape with more criticism following the draw:

Eddie Howe plays B’mouth second string and (rightly) gets stick for devaluing #facup. Klopp does it and everyone praising him. Go figure… — Jason Gibbins (@Jgibbins) January 8, 2017

On the flipside, there are regularly cries to see managers at elite clubs give young players a chance to impress, and that’s exactly what Klopp did.

In Ben Woodburn, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Ovie Ejaria and Sheyi Ojo, the Reds gave some rising stars the chance to sample the cut and thrust of an FA Cup third round tie. And while they were unable to deliver on the day, the experience will be key in the overall development of each player.



PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Woodburn was one of a clutch of Reds youngsters to be given a chance.

“I always choose lineups to win the game,” said Klopp, adding that he had faith in his tyros to get the job done. “We didn’t think about the age. They are important players in our squad.”

Liverpool writer Paul Tomkins also felt the decision to rotate the personnel so drastically was a simple one:

Because we have a cup semifinal on Weds and then United on Sunday, and have just had a heavy Xmas schedule. If fans can’t see that, SMH. https://t.co/Pu9720Ar5G — Paul Tomkins (@paul_tomkins) January 8, 2017

Was Klopp right to make so many changes to the Liverpool team? Was Klopp right to make so many changes to the Liverpool team? Yes

No Total votes: 13

You sense the Reds boss will give plenty of the same men involved a chance to redeem themselves in the replay. After all, Liverpool’s youngsters were dominant for much of the contest and limited Argyle to a few flurries forward in the second period; with some added composure in the final third, they will secure a comfortable victory at Home Park.

Given the intensity with which this Liverpool team play and the fact they’re in the hunt to win two trophies—the EFL Cup and the Premier League—in 2017, it’s no surprise the FA Cup is not a priority for the manager as things stand.

Nonetheless, Klopp will expect his Reds youngsters, cooler and wiser after Sunday’s tussle, to have enough to ensure they progress into Round 4 of the competition at the second time of asking.