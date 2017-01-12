Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed the content of the note he gave to Daniel Sturridge during his side’s 1-0 defeat to Southampton in the EFL Cup on Wednesday was a “new system” that likely came too late in the match, per Mark Dobson for the Guardian.

The Reds striker was seen relaying information to several of his team-mates after receiving the note, which contained details of some new positions for the players during the semi-final first-leg fixture.

“New system. Whatever we want to call it, 3-5-2,” Klopp said, per Dobson. “Lucas [Leiva] at the back, Emre [Can] in the centre, two wingers, two strikers. Half space for [Adam] Lallana and [Philippe] Coutinho. That’s all. No more information but it was enough. Maybe it was a little bit too late.”

