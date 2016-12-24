The world of “Justice League” is expanding to feature two familiar DC Comics characters.

A Warner Bros. press kit for their 2017 movie slate confirms the cast list for the superhero team-up and it includes Jesse Eisenberg and Connie Nielsen. Eisenberg played Lex Luthor in “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” while Nielson will make her debut in next year’s “Wonder Woman” as Hippolyta, queen of the Amazons on Themyscira and the mother of Diana Prince.

Lex Luthor’s inclusion in “Justice League” is no surprise (and long rumored), since “Batman v Superman” ended with Lex repeating “the bell can’t be unrung” — indicating his knowledge of some massive upcoming threat. A deleted scene shed more light by revealing Lex speaking to a vision of some sort of the villain Steppenwolf (rumored to be played by Ciaran Hinds). Perhaps Lex partners with his fellow villain to oppose the superhero team.

“Justice League” opens in theaters Nov. 17, 2017.

