In a letter to a Conservative MP on Jan 13, Mary Dawson, the federal conflict of interest and ethics commissioner, said she has begun an examination to determine whether Mr Trudeau had contravened the Conflict of Interest Act, the Globe and Mail newspaper reported.

In the letter, Ms Dawson acknowledged concerns about potential breaches related to the use of the private helicopter and the Aga Khan Foundation’s lobbying of the government, the Globe said.

Official ethics rules introduced by Mr Trudeau himself in 2015 bar government ministers from taking private flights without getting Ms Dawson’s approval.

A Trudeau spokesman declined to comment on whether an examination had been launched and said the prime minister will answer any of Ms Dawson’s questions. A spokeswoman for the ethics commissioner did not immediately comment.