It’s no secret that much of Juventus’ struggles this term have been due to a lack of chemistry in midfield.

Yes, the Bianconeri—despite playing one game fewer than their closest rivals, Roma—sit four points clear at the top of Serie A and topped their Champions League group, but it has not been comfortable.

More than just injuries or the matches they have lost to AC Milan, Genoa and Inter Milan, coach Massimiliano Allegri has struggled to field a central unit that has worked cohesively. Claudio Marchisio, Sami Khedira and Miralem Pjanic have all done well individually at different times, but each has looked better in a four-man midfield than as part of a trio.

However, that is where the problem has been most evident. Kwadwo Asamoah is sadly a shell of the dynamic player he used to be, Hernanes has only impressed against weak opponents while Stefano Sturaro and Mario Lemina still have much to learn.

Juventus spent much of the summer seeking a player to fill that void, with the club’s management clearly aware that a fourth top-class midfielder was essential if the team is to realise its potential.

According to Sky Italia (h/t Football Italia), Blaise Matuidi and Axel Witsel were among those the Turin club attempted to sign. They failed in both cases and will be looking for options in the January transfer window.

As a result of those unsuccessful attempts, and with Juve still needing reinforcements, the club revealed on Thursday that Genoa’s Tomas Rincon had completed a medical with a view to a transfer.

What will he add to the Juventus midfield should the deal go through? The 28-year-old is hardly a prominent name like the club’s previous targets, but that might be a help rather than a hindrance.

There are enough egos and high-profile stars in Allegri’s squad already, and integrating another, particularly in January, would be a tough task. Instead, the Bianconeri will acquire a hardworking player who already possesses Serie A experience and who will need no time to adjust to the culture.

However, supporters of the Italian champions will care little for whether Rincon can order an espresso at his local cafe or know where Crotone is. They simply want to know what he will add to the team and how much he can help correct their issues.

