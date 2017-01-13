KANSAS CITY, Mo., Jan. 13 (UPI) — All-Star first baseman Eric Hosmer is playing on his final year of arbitration for the Kansas City Royals.

The left-hander agreed to a one-year, $12.25 million deal with the team Friday, according to multiple sources. The 27-year-old hit a career high 25 home runs and had 104 RBI last season, while swatting .266 at the plate.

Hosmer made $8.25 million in 2016. He’ll be a free agent next offseason. In December, Hosmer announced he would play for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic.

Hosmer is a three-time Gold Glove winner, was the 2016 American League All-Star Game MVP, and won a World Series in 2015.