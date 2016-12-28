Kate Beckinsale works hard for her bod.

The 43-year-old actress appears on the cover of Shape magazine’s January/February 2017 issue, looking more toned than ever in a barely-there, colorblock bikini.

As for how Kate prepped for her physically-demanding role in Underworld: Blood Wars, she attributes those rock solid abs to celeb fitness guru Gunnar Peterson for pushing her to the limit.

“I work out hard with Gunnar five or six times a week,” Beckinsale revealed, adding, “I do circuit training interspersed with brutal cardio, such as crazy things on a nonmotorized treadmill. That part is torture. But the thing I like about circuit training is that you’re never doing one thing for very long. You get to the point where you almost can’t bear it, and it changes to something else.”

Kate wasn’t always such a dedicated fitness freak, but that all changed when she recognized the benefits working out had on her mental health.