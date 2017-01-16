Noel Vasquez/Getty Images
Katie Holmes and daughter Suri Cruise spent some quality time together at a basketball game.
The mommy-daughter duo attended the Los Angeles Lakers game Sunday where they were spotted with enormous grins on their faces. Suri, who looks exactly like her mom, also perused a magazine during the game while the Dawson’s Creek alum briefly checked her phone.
Suri, 10, looked adorable sitting courtside, wearing a pink floral dress with a matching pink cardigan. Her mom opted for a more laid-back look, wearing ripped jeans and a sheer black top with white sneakers. Although Katie has shared some tidbits from her life with Suri, including sneak peeks at her birthday parties at Dave & Busters, Katie and her daughter, whom she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise, typically lead an incredibly private life outside of the spotlight.
Noel Vasquez/Getty Images
Basketball games tend to be a hotspot for celebrities and their kids. Over the holidays Chris Martin and son Moses Martin were spotted catching a game at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, and only a few rows away at that same game was Jason Sudeikis, Olivia Wilde and their adorable son Otis Sudeikis.
Noel Vasquez/Getty Images
Even though all eyes should probably be on the athletes, it’s clear that celebrity kids always manage to steal the spotlight.
Whether it’s Suri reading a magazine or Otis enjoying handfuls of salty and buttery popcorn, these adorable kids know how to steal the show.